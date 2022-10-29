Erik ten Hag explains decision to substitute Man Utd star after ‘spin skill’

Antony of Manchester United is challenged by Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed of Sheriff (Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag insists Antony’s half-time substitution was “more or less planned” despite the Brazilian’s spinning skill in the first half of the 3-0 win over Sheriff.

The United winger picked up possession in the 38th minute, dragging the ball around his body for two full turns before passing the ball straight out of play for a goal kick.

Robbie Savage described the move as “embarrassing”, with Paul Scholes insisting, “that’s just being a clown”.

Antony was taken off at half-time with Marcus Rashford entering the game, and Ten Hag revealed the decision was mostly due to a preconcieved idea to change the team’s shape, while also admitting he was more impressed with Alejandro Garnacho’s performance.

“It was more or less planned,” Ten Hag said. “I wanted to see Cristiano and Rashford close together, it was one of the reasons.

“And Garnacho was playing quite well, so it was good to see. It was more or less planned.”

While Scholes maintained it played a part in Ten Hag’s decision, while questioning what the piece of skill achieved with no Sheriff player close by.

“I think it had something to do with it,” Scholes said. “It frustrated him, I don’t know what it achieves, I love a bit of showboating, entertainment. Does it do anything? I don’t know what it achieves?

“Even before that, he did nothing in the game. I’m not sure it’s skill. I don’t think that’s skill or entertainment, that’s just being a clown.”

Antony in action for Manchester United against Sheriff (REUTERS)

Owen Hargreaves was more sympathetic, but urged Antony to be skillful in order to beat an opponent.

He said: “What’s he going to do? We love skill, we all love that, it needs to be skill with function, to do it like that with no effect. I’m not sure what he’s trying to achieve. I want to see it closer to somebody.”