Erik ten Hag agrees three-year contract to become new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have agreed a three-year deal for Erik ten Hag to become their next manager with the move now “99 per cent” completed.

An announcement is planned next week, following the Dutch Cup Final on Sunday, that the 52-year-old is taking over at Old Trafford. The deal will have the option, weighted in United’s favour, for a fourth year. All that appears missing is the final signatures but they are clearly believed to be a formality.

Sources close to the negotiations have told Telegraph Sport the paperwork is going through to complete the move and confidently added that “everything is now agreed”.

As reported last week United have settled on Ten Hag as their first-choice ahead of Mauricio Pochettino who had been the clear favourite after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last November. Pochettino is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag’s personal terms were quickly agreed last week although there have been further negotiations over the framework under which he will work at the club.

Contrary to suggestions Ten Hag has never demanded full control on transfers, having never had that at any of the clubs he has coached, and he is comfortable working with a director of football.

However, Ten Hag does want to have a significant say in signings and departures which is not a problem at United who granted all their previous managers the right to veto any deal. Sources have been angered by reports that he is demanding more than this.

Understandably Ten Hag has also been keen for United to outline how they see the club operating once he arrives and this is likely to include the role being offered to Ralf Rangnick who will step down as interim manager at the end of the season.

Rangnick has signed a two-year deal to be a consultant at United although the exact remit was kept vague until a new manager was appointed. Rangnick has only recently been consulted by United on who should take over but he was not asked to make a particular recommendation.

Ten Hag will stay in charge of Ajax until the end of the season with their final league game away to Vitesse on May 15. Ajax are on course to retain the Dutch title although they are only four points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who they also face in this weekend’s cup final, with five games to go.

Ajax will be due around two million euros in compensation given Ten Hag has one more year left on his contract with the Amsterdam club but clearly, this will be a formality for United.

Although Ajax have a good relationship with United – their chief executive is the former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar – the club has been increasingly sensitive to talk around their coach and have even taken the unusual step of banning English reporters from attending press conferences in the run-up to Sunday’s game.

Ten Hag’s intention was always to conclude a deal with United although there has been renewed interest from RB Leipzig, who considered trying to hire him before they brought in Domenico Tedesco last December, in the last few days. That has come as a surprise in Germany given Tedesco is generally regarded as having done a good job, but sources insist the interest is genuine. However, it may also have been to try and hurry United along in finalising the deal which is the view within Old Trafford.

Ten Hag seems likely to bring his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag with him. Given Ten Hag’s lack of Premier League experience, it is thought it would be valuable to also have someone who has had experience of playing or working in England.

Robin van Persie, the former United and Holland striker, has been linked with a role as has former assistant manager Steve McClaren. However, although McClaren has spoken to Ten Hag he is not believed to be in the running and was only being consulted to ask his advice.

Another former player Jaap Stam, the ex-Reading manager, has put his name forward by admitting he would be interested in a position if it was on offer.

“In principle, I am open to any role at Manchester United,” Stam told Voetbal Primeur. “I have enjoyed working and living there, and I owe a lot to the club. “If I can help Manchester United in any way, I’m open to it, provided it’s a role that suits me.”

Ajax block English journalists from press conferences over Erik ten Hag concerns

By James Ducker

Ajax have taken steps to avoid their preparations for Sunday’s Dutch Cup final being further overshadowed by questions over Erik ten Hag’s impending move to Manchester United by barring English reporters from attending press conferences in the run-up to the game.

United are on the verge of naming Ten Hag as their next permanent manager but an announcement won’t be made before the Dutch Cup final between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, with United determined to respect Ajax and Ten Hag’s situation.

Ajax are taking no chances, though, and have taken the decision to block English journalists from attending their press conferences this week ahead of the match amid concern about the build up being dominated by questions about United and Ten Hag’s future.

It is an unusual scenario but one they have felt is necessary in the circumstances. Ajax are chasing a third league and cup double under Ten Hag, who is eager for his side to finish the job and does not want the talk about his future to distract in any way from the remainder of his side’s season.

Ajax currently lead PSV by four points in the Eredivisie with five league games to play. Ten Hag seems likely to bring his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag with him to Old Trafford although it remains to be seen who else helps to form his backroom team.