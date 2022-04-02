Erik Kikkert arrested for threatening Sen. Ted Cruz

A Washington state man was arrested after making a series of threats to kill Senator Ted Cruz.

“I’m gonna blow your f—ing brains out dude, literally,” the man said in a voicemail message, according to a federal criminal complaint first reported by The Daily Beast.

Erik Kikkert, a convicted felon and military veteran, was taken into custody Thursday. The complaint alleges that the Kings County resident threatened the prominent Texas Republican in a series of voicemails, text messages and emails over the past month.

Kikkert reportedly suffers from mental illness but refuses to take medication. United States Attorney

“I’m willing to put a gun in your face. You better f—king think about it,” he said in another voicemail, according to the federal court documents.

“Ted Cruz is going to call me or ill (sic) end up in his f—ing face with an assault rifle,” read one text message cited by the feds, accompanied by a picture of Kikkert in combat fatigues with a military firearm.

Kikkert suffers from mental illness but refuses to take medication or continue treatment, his mother told investigators, while adding that she had never seen him be violent and that he does not have an interest in weapons, according to the court documents.

Kikkert’s threats included a series of “nonsensical” statements, the complaint reads.