Erie County Emergency Services warning about flooding in West Seneca requiring evacuation

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Here’s what Tampa Bay can expect from new sea level rise projections

Florida’s near-future of higher sea levels and more flooding is coming into sharper focus, according to a new government report, even as scientists say worst-case conditions appear to be further off than initially thought — giving people additional time to prepare. Across the United States, sea levels are expected to jump 10 to 12 inches in the next three decades — about the same rise that …