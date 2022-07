Ericsson

shares fell as much as 12% in Stockholm trade as the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker reported weaker-than-forecast earnings. Ericsson’s bottom line was pressured by supply-chain issues and inflationary pressure on components, according to UBS analysts, who expect consensus earnings before interest and tax expectations for the year to fall by a mid single-digit percentage.