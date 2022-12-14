Erick All transfers to Iowa

Erick All entered the transfer portal on December 5. With Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa, and All scheduling a visit the next weekend, his eventual transfer to Iowa City seemed inevitable. All has announced via Twitter that he will indeed be heading to Iowa for the 2023 season.

All played in 4 seasons for the Wolverines. Mostly an on-field contributor to special teams and blocking in the offense, he caught only 13 passes for 92 yards in his first two seasons. 2021 was breakout year for All where he caught 38 passes for 437 yards and 2 touchdowns.

All entered the 2022 season with high expectations as a Mackey Award Watch List selection, and he was voted team captain by his teammates.

All played in the first 3 games of the season, but only caught 3 passes. It was announced later that he was dealing an injury and he missed the next few games. In October, All announced that he had elected have surgery, he was now out for the season. All would travel with the team to Columbus after Michigan submitted for an exception allowing him to join the team.

All finished his career at Michigan with 54 receptions, 565 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Not many are more memorable in Michigan history than his first career touchdown, a 47 yard TD in 2021 against Penn State that kept Michigan’s Big Ten Championship hopes alive.

Iowa is not on Michigan’s 2023 schedule, but both could meet in the Big Ten Championship game if they win their respective divisions.