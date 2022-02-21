Erica and Geoff are getting married on The Goldbergs — see first look photos of their wedding

The Goldbergs has two big reasons to celebrate this week: it’s the ABC sitcom’s 200th episode, and Erica and Geoff are getting married!

EW has an exclusive first look, below, at stars Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner on their characters’ big day — Erica in a strapless, tuille-covered gown, and Geoff decked out in navy tux with silver cumberbund and bow tie. In typical Goldbergs fashion, of course, their special day isn’t without chaos: After realizing no one actually paid the deposit on their venue, Geoff scurries to fix the problem before Beverly figures out what’s up (and we all know how she’ll react!); and if that wasn’t enough, impending bad weather threatens the Schwartz-Goldberg wedding.

But in a fun turn of events, Erica and Geoff have some A+ ’80s star power at their wedding in the form of Richard Marx, who guest-stars as himself and performs his hit ballad “Right Here Waiting.”

The Goldbergs

ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja Hayley Orrantia, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sam Lerner on the 200th episode of ABC ‘The Goldbergs’

The Goldbergs

ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja Hayley Orrantia, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sam Lerner on the 200th episode of ABC ‘The Goldbergs’

The Goldbergs

ABC/Carlos Lopez-Calleja Hayley Orrantia, Cedric Yarbrough, Sam Lerner, and Richard Marx on the 200th episode of ABC ‘The Goldbergs’

After years of dating, Geoff proposed to Erica on the season 8 finale of the comedy, popping the question on the beach after some inter-family antics between the grumpy Goldberg and Schwartz patriarchs.

You can watch the Goldbergs wedding Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: