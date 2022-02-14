Eric Weddle announces re-retirement after tearing pectoral during Rams’ Super Bowl win

After going from retired NFL player to helping the Los Angeles Rams playoff run towards a Super Bowl 56 victory, safety Eric Weddle announced he is retiring once again.

“Yes, I am re-retiring, it was pretty much set in stone,” Weddle told reporters postgame.

The 37-year-old, who last played for the Rams during the 2019 season, came back to the team before the NFL playoffs began after safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller sustained injuries.

Weddle made the most of his opportunity, playing in all 61 defensive snaps for the Rams, according to NFL.com, finishing with five tackles.

He appeared to injure himself late in the the first quarter attempting to make a tackle on Joe Mixon before he was holding his chest. Weddle revealed he had torn his pectoral muscle on the play and it would require surgery, but it was “worth the moment.”

“I will go back to my daily life, pretty banged up right now, but hey it’s well worth it,” he said. “I have a lot of time to recover. World champs man.”

Eric Weddle celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Coming from not playing football in nearly two years, Weddle said he didn’t think it would be possible for him to finally win a Super Bowl ring. He thanked the Chargers for drafting him, and thanked both the Ravens and Rams for taking multiple chances on him during his 14-season career.

“Never in a million years did I think that I would be able to have this moment as a player because my career was done,” Weddle said. “Over the last 15 years, certain things had to happen for me to be in this moment and to finish it off the way we did is really just something you hear out of a book or story. A fiction fairytale that you only wish your name would be a part of it and lucky me it, it’s about me and I’m a world champ now.”

