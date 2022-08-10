Eric Trump’s Accidental Confession About His Father Has Twitter Users Howling

Eric Trump may have revealed just a little too much about how the White House operated under his father.

One day after the FBI executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the son of the former president claimed that President Joe Biden must have approved the action. His reasoning: That’s how it worked when Trump was in office.

Here’s the clip from Fox News:

Most modern presidents have taken pains to distance themselves from Justice Department operations with political implications. In this case, the White House said Biden found out about the search warrant the same way as everyone else: from the news.

But as Twitter users were quick to point out, Eric Trump’s comments appeared to admit that wasn’t the case in the Trump White House:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.