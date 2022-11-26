Eric Trump Said His Dad 'Fought For This Country' And Critics Went ... What Now?!?

Eric Trump caused some raised eyebrows amongst Twitter users this week when he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had “fought” for America.

“My father fought for this country,” the former president’s son said in a video interview shared online. “Tom Brady always fought and played for his team. My father’s playing for Team America.”

While the word “fought” was likely just a turn of phrase, it irked critics on Twitter who felt it was doing a lot of heavy lifting. They immediately highlighted Donald Trump’s history of medical deferments from the military, including one on the basis of bone spurs in his heels.

That diagnosis has since been questioned, though, after the daughter of the podiatrist who saw Trump said it was done simply as a favor to his father, Fred.

Other tweeters pointed out Trump’s past criticism of wounded war veterans.

The former president has also described avoiding sexually transmitted infections in the 1970s and 1980s as his “personal Vietnam.”

