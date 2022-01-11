Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

Eric Trump shared some unusual thoughts on Fox News this week about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal actions against his father, Donald Trump.

“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party,” the son of the former president claimed.

James’ civil investigation is not about the former president’s politics; it’s focused on potential fraud in the Trump Organization, including whether the company manipulated the value of its real estate holdings.

However, Eric Trump said the suit “violates the Constitution”:

Trump has filed a lawsuit attempting to block the investigation, also claiming it violates the Constitution by depriving him of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law” and accusing James of trying to harass him.

Eric Trump went one step further and called the effort un-American.

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” he said. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

Given the nature of the allegations against the family and the business, and given his own father’s constant threats to jail political opponents, Eric Trump’s name quickly began trending on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.