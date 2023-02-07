Eric Schulman Joins Haven As Manager – The Hamden Journal

Haven Entertainment has brought on Eric Schulman as a manager. He brings with him clients including Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Cameron Dallas (Chasing Cameron), Sebastiano Pigazzi (We Are Who We Are), Sophie Lane Curtis (On Our Way), Radek Lord (The Resident), Cameron Kasky and Audrey McGraw.



Schulman is currently producing Motherland Bounce, a half-hour comedy based on the life of Hasidic hip-hop star Nissim Black, which is being developed at HBO Max.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Schulman worked at APA and Media Talent Group, before moving to More-Medavoy where he was promoted to manager.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Haven Family. What the team here has built is a testament to what is possible when you combine great taste, integrity, and an entrepreneurial spirit. They are the perfect place for me and my clients to grow,” said Schulman.

“Eric has a deep passion for the film and television business that is reflected in how he represents his clients,” Haven Partners said in a statement. “His enthusiasm and ambition are infectious and we are thrilled to welcome he and his clients to the Haven team”.