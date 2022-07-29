Interesting plot twist: Donovan Mitchell‘s best friend has followed Rudy Gobert to Minnesota next season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have and Eric Paschall have agreed to terms on a two-way deal, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the details were filled in by Darren Wolfson.

Paschall broke the news himself without actually saying it by sending this Tweet.

This dispels the reports out of Greece that linked Paschall to Panathinaikos in Athens, rumors Paschall called “false news.” (Most likely, the team reached out and made an offer, but Paschall knew he had a path to an NBA deal.)

Paschall, 25 (out of Villanova), averaged 5.8 points a game in limited duty for the Utah Jazz last season. He played a larger role earlier in the season for the Jazz and was solid, but when Rudy Gay returned to the rotation, Paschall lost his spot and was seen primarily in garbage time.

On a two-way, Paschall is a steal for Minnesota who can play legitimate minutes for them over the course of 82 games. The Timberwolves have a lot of guys who can play the four — Towns will start there and behind him Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, and rookie Josh Minott can get minutes there.

The Timberwolves already had 15 players under contract for the coming season, the max allowed. Center Naz Ried and wing Jaylen Nowell had non-guaranteed contracts, but they were always going to make the roster.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Early win totals for 2022-23 NBA season have Celtics with best record Towns on playing with Gobert, “His strengths are my weaknesses and… NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Warriors start on top, but Celtics, Bucks…

Reports: Eric Paschall signs two-way contract with Timberwolves originally appeared on NBCSports.com