Eric Paquette, Carri Belinda Twigg Named To Arts Advisory Committee – The Hamden Journal

Producer Eric Paquette and Culture House Media co-founder Carri Belinda Twigg are among Joe Biden’s entertainment industry appointments to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts.

Members serve as representatives in their own communities for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. It was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Paquette is the CEO of Meridian Pictures and is the founder and CEO of the co-viewing start-up LetScreen. He previously was senior vice president of production at Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Screen Gems and, before that, worked at CBS News & Sports and was in senior executive positions at MGM and Phoenix Pictures. He is an advisory board member for The Johns Hopkins School of Education and is the former president and current commissioner of The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

Twigg is co-founder and head of development for Culture House Media, which specializes in storytelling about urgent cultural questions. She previously spent 10 years in politics and government, including as special assistant to President Barack Obama and director of public engagement for then-Vice President Biden. Among the Culture House projects are The Hair Tales for Hulu and OWN, Growing Up for Disney+ and a project about racism, misogyny and music for Netflix.

Others appointed include Mary R. Boyle, Guy Cecil, Merle C. Chambers, Leslie Jackson Chihuly, Cynthia Friedman, Robin Leeds, Robert A. Mandell, Tom Mims, Cheryl McKibben Najafi, Esther Brollier Oppenheimer, Michael Parham, Mark D. Sena, Jessica Slater, Gary Sugarman, Charlotte R. Cramer Wagner and Stephen N. Zack.