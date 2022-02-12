Eric Dickerson won’t attend Super Bowl over Rams ticket flap

One of the biggest names in Los Angeles Rams history is thinking about boycotting the Super Bowl. Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson said he’s considering stayed at home during the Super Bowl after the team reportedly offered to seat him in the nosebleeds.

Dickerson made that comment during an appearance on CBS Sports radio. Dickerson said the team wanted him to sit in the 400 section. Because of that, he thinks he’ll watch the contest at home.

When asked how early he would arrive at the stadium for the game, Dickerson said he might watch it on television. When pressed, Dickerson said the team “wanted to give me tickets in the rafters.” Upon learning that, Dickerson said he would “rather stay at home and watch it.”

Dickerson quickly changed the subject, saying the Super Bowl is not about him and is about the Rams winning the game. Despite the ticket snafu, Dickerson wants the Rams to prevail over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Eric Dickerson feuded with Rams in the past

Dickerson experienced issues with the Rams in the past, but it was believed the two sides reconciled in recent years. The low point came during the Jeff Fisher era, when Dickerson was barred from being on the sideline during games. The Rams fired Fisher later that season.

Dickerson is considered one of the best players to suit up for the Rams. After being selected by the team in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft, Dickerson rushed for 7,245 yards in just over four seasons with the organization. Dickerson led the NFL in rushing in three of his first four seasons with the Rams.

In 1999, Dickerson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Though he spent a similar amount of time with the Indianapolis Colts, Dickerson still considers the Rams his team.