Eric Boehlert, journalist, dead after NJ Transit train strikes him while riding bike

A liberal media critic who founded Salon magazine was killed when he was struck by a NJ Transit train while riding a bicycle, his family said Wednesday.

Eric Boehlert, 57, was also a fellow at the liberal media watchdog Media Matters. He was remembered fondly by his family, including a wife, Tracy Breslin, and two children.

“Through his journalism, social media, books, and appearances on CNN and MSNBC, Eric was a fierce defender of democracy, social justice and truth in media,” Boehlert’s family said in a statement released Wednesday.

“He was fearless and brilliant in his investigation of hypocrisies and double standards in the media, and his contribution was priceless.”

Boehlert also served as a writer for Rolling Stone and Billboard magazine.

“Just got crushing news from Tracy Breslin, wife of @EricBoehlert,” tweeted television journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Has died in a bike accident, age 57. Adored his kids Jane and Ben, his dogs, biking and running and basketball and good friends, a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also weighed in on Boehlert’s death.

“.@EricBoehlert’s death is terrible news,” Clinton tweeted. “I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss.”