Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm relationship with NSFW Valentine’s Day post

Eric Andre has made his rumoured relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski Instagram official with a barely-there post in honour of Valentine’s Day.

On 14 February, the 39-year-old comedian shared a NSFW picture of him and Ratajkowski in the nude to his Instagram to celebrate the annual holiday.

The Eric Andre Show star simply captioned his post, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” along with a series of pink hearts with arrow emojis. In the photo, Andre can be seen lounging on a black velvet couch in the nude with his feet up in the air. A cupid’s arrow emoji covers his crotch.

In the background, Ratajkowski can be seen in the mirror — also in the buff — snapping the photo with her phone camera. Meanwhile, jeans, a green shirt, some socks and a bottle of red wine are scattered across the floor.

The amusing Valentine’s Day post comes amid speculation that Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski are in a relationship, nearly five months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

While the two have yet to officially confirm their relationship status, or whether it’s just a friends-with-benefits situation, some fans in the comments section seemed to think the Instagram post was the “hardest launch ever”.

“Hell yes,” commented fellow comedian Nikki Glaser.

“I am so here for this,” wrote another fan.

Julia Fox – who recently appeared on Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata – simply left six red heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, the My Body author also took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her Valentine: her one-year-old son Sylvester, whom she shares with ex-husband Bear-McClard. Within minutes after the stand-up comedian’s post, Ratajkowski shared the picture of her son to her Instagram story.

She wrote in red text, “SLY,” in between two red heart emojis.

(Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski)

Just one day before making their relationship Instagram official, Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted sitting courtside at an NBA game. They’ve also been spotted on several date nights in New York City earlier this month.

Story continues

In January, the two were pictured kissing on the beach while vacationing in the Cayman Islands.

Since her split from film producer Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to Oscar winner Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, and most recently, comedian Pete Davidson.

The model also opened up about dating women last year when she seemingly came out as bisexual in a TikTok video. Ratajkowski has also said that she’s done with dating men who feel “emasculated” by strong women, and revealed that she joind the dating app Raya.

As for Eric Andre, the comedian was previously in a relationship with actor Rosario Dawson.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski for comment.