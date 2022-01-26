‘ER’ Alums Gloria Reuben & Eriq La Salle Among Cast For ‘A Second Chance At Love’ On Hallmark Channel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel has begun production on new original movie A Second Chance At Love starring ER alums Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle, Alvina August (Nancy Drew) and Jarod Joseph (Rogue). The romantic comedy is slated to premiere Saturday, March 26 at 8 PM on Hallmark Channel.

In A Second Chance At Love, on the surface, Alicia (August) and Arnold’s (Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed “love doctor,” immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.

The casting marks the first time La Salle and Reuben will appear on screen together since they starred as Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet, respectively, on NBC’s hit series ER, which won 23 Primetime Emmys over its 15-season run.

“We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie. With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry – a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly EVP, Programming Crown Media Family Networks.

A Second Chance at Love is from NGN Productions. Kimberley Wakefield, Jacob Nasser, Joseph Nasser, Danial Nasser, Danny Webber and Jack Nasser are executive producers. Tara Cowell-Plain is producer. Alfons Adetuyi directed from a script by Chad Quinn.

“I’m excited to work with Hallmark again and reunite with Gloria,” said La Salle.

“It’s wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!” said Reuben.