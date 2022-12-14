Equity Rally Fizzles as Caution Over Fed Dominates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks opened lower and US index futures were muted as investors debated whether inflation had eased enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to slow monetary tightening.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped for the second time in three days. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index were little changed after Tuesday’s rally in US stocks on the back of a fifth month of decline in consumer-price growth. Treasuries rallied for a second day, while the dollar slipped. Gilts led European bonds higher after UK inflation slowed more than forecast in November.

While a softer-than-expected figure for US consumer price index stoked a rally across stocks and bonds, the gains were tempered by caution that the Fed may still remain resolute on continuing rate hikes. After a 50 basis-point increase in Fed’s policy rate later Wednesday was firmly priced in, traders remained on the edge over what signals policymakers may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year.

“The question is, with inflation still at generational highs, will the Fed walk through that door?” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “After an initially high-spirited response, the relatively muted reaction for stocks is likely attributable to pre-risk event positioning, prevailing bearish growth sentiment, technical factors and the devil in the details.”

Europe’s equity benchmark fell after posting the biggest single-day advance since Nov. 10 as caution prevailed over Fed’s messaging later in the day as well as expectations for rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

Treasuries with medium-term maturities, called the belly of the yield curve, posted the biggest gains Wednesday. The five-year rate shed 5 basis points, while its seven-year counterpart was 4 basis points lower. Traders are betting that the Fed, after today’s move, will opt for 50 basis points more of hikes, and then an equivalent-sized cut by the end of next year.

In the UK, government bonds rallied across the curve, with the two-year yield falling 3 basis points. Inflation in the country fell from a 41-year high in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over.

The dollar traded 0.2% lower. The New Zealand dollar fell in a decline that accelerated after the government warned a recession was likely next year.

Shares in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia held advances, nudging the MSCI Asia Pacific index toward a three-month high and a close of 19% above its October low.

Jitters over Fed policy echoed in the oil market, where West Texas Intermediate futures halted a two-day advance. Traders also weighed the demand outlook amid a rapid relaxation of Covid restrictions in China against the effect of new cases on economic activity in the country.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:30 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0638

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 135.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 6.9411 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2372

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $17,803.08

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,322.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.92%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.27%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $80.50 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,808.67 an ounce

