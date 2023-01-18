Equities Stall; Dollar Gauge Weaker Despite Yen: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and U.S. equity-index futures gave up their gains as investors remained on the edge over the direction of monetary policy and corporate earnings. The yen tumbled against the dollar after the Bank of Japan kept monetary settings unchanged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were little changed after a choppy session in New York Tuesday amid diverging results from Wall Street banks. A gauge of the dollar’s strength slid despite gains against the yen. Treasuries advanced after the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its yield curve control program. West Texas Intermediate oil futures headed for the longest streak of gains in four years amid bets for improved demand from China.

Investors are focusing on indicators of growth and inflation to assess when exactly will the Federal Reserve and other major central banks halt their interest-rate increases. Data including Taiwan’s economic contraction in the fourth quarter and slowing UK inflation as well as a more muted start to the US earnings-reporting season boosted those who believe monetary easing would have to begin this year.

The yen dropped 1.4% against the dollar after Japan’s policymakers doubled down on defending their stimulus, defying intense market speculation. But, even as investors remain on guard for the central bank to continue large scale bond buying to protect its yield goal, there are doubts about how long it can continue.

Fed officials Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker will speak Wednesday, providing potential clues on the outlook for rates in the world’s largest economy.

The yen’s plunge proved to be an idiosyncratic trend in the foreign-exchange markets as the dollar fell against all but five of its 31 major peers including the Japanese currency.

Story continues

Europe’s Stoxx 600 initially rose for a sixth day, its longest run since November 2021. But most of the gains evaporated amid losses for half of its industry subgroups including chemicals, real estate and automotives.

Treasuries rose across the curve, with longer-dated bonds posting bigger yield reductions than shorter-dated ones. UK bonds rallied after the consumer price index eased for a second month in December, suggesting inflation has peaked in the country.

Oil futures headed for a ninth day of advances on optimism Chinese demand will recover rapidly following the abandonment of Covid Zero.

Iron ore rose for a second day as China’s improving economic. Gold extended a drop for a third day as the dollar strengthened.

Key events this week:

Euro-zone CPI, Wednesday

US retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

US existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were unchanged

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0841

The Japanese yen fell 1.3% to 129.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7607 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2330

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $21,253.19

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,577.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.10%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $86.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,911.49 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.