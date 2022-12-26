Equities Rise, Dollar Falls Amid China Covid Shift: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities and crude oil climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation measure in the US.

Chinese, Japanese and South Korean shares opened higher and futures contracts for US stocks rose about 0.7%. Oil was supported by the outlook for demand in China and as freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures.

The offshore yuan added slightly to its advance overnight and the Thai baht rose on China’s announcement that it would drop quarantine for inbound travelers early next month. A gauge of dollar strength declined.

Yields on US Treasuries inched lower as they resumed trading after the benchmark 10-year rate increased the most last week since early April. It was around 3.73% on Tuesday.

Investors are taking encouragement from data on Friday that showed the Federal Reserve’s closely watched measure of inflation cooling and consumer spending stagnating. Still, price pressures from the tight labor market remain a concern for the Fed and a challenge to bets that interest rates will be cut next year.

Equities markets in Hong Kong and Australia remain closed Tuesday.

Key events this week:

US wholesale inventories, Tuesday

BOJ summary of opinions of Dec. 19-20 meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0645

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 133.10 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9716 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6741

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,864.99

Ether rose 0.5% to $1,223.4

Bonds

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $80.33 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,801.16 an ounce

