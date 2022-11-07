Equities Lead Risk-On Lunge as Midterm Week Begins: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity-index futures rose as some investors bet a period of disinflation has already begun and the midterm election results will be favorable to markets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes added at least 0.2% each. Treasuries were mixed. The dollar traded lower. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. advanced in New York premarket trading on plans for job cuts.

Monday’s appetite for risk may signal a temporary win for bulls even as sentiment remains fragile ahead of US midterm elections and inflation report. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said a potential peak in bond yields and “very downbeat” sentiment may support stocks. Investors can look forward to positive catalysts from the elections, Morgan Stanley said.

The bout of optimism outweighs, for the moment, the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.

Treasuries were caught between optimism for a moderation in inflation and a near-term impact from a pickup in corporate issuance. As many as 10 companies are looking to raise capital in the US investment-grade primary bond market on Monday, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. The two-year rate, more sensitive to monetary policy, rose 5 basis points to 4.71%.

Europe’s equity benchmark, the Stoxx 600, rose for a second successive day and traded above its 100-day moving average. Oil resumed losses as traders fretted that China’s Zero Covid policy will delay an economic recovery and undercut demand.

US data Friday — showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment — offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. said it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans. Of the 430 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings so far, almost a quarter have missed estimates.

Meta rallied 3% in early trading after a Wall Street Journal report that the company will fire thousands of workers. Software firm Okta Inc. advanced 3.6% after Guggenheim Securities upgraded the stock.

Markets will watch the latest US inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

Euro zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 8:52 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $0.9980

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.1452

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 146.45 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $20,725.01

Ether fell 1.6% to $1,579.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $92.18 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,680.30 an ounce

–With assistance from Michael G. Wilson and Tassia Sipahutar.

