Epstein accuser claims Virginia Giuffre performed oral sex on her

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accused recruiters has filed new legal claims against Virginia Roberts Giuffre detailing how Giuffre allegedly performed oral sex on her to turn on the pedophile financier.

Rina Oh, 43, alleges in Manhattan Supreme Court papers filed Friday that in the early fall of 2001, while in Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse massage room, a “giggling” Giuffre “performed oral sex” on her as the twisted millionaire watched and masturbated.

Oh told The Post in a separate interview that it was clear that something was off with Epstein.

She said he had an “egg-shaped,” “deformed” penis, backing up previous claims about Epstein’s manhood — and speculated that it came from masturbating too much.

“I was thinking I wanted it to stop,” she said of Giuffre’s alleged sexual assault on her. “I wanted it to end as quickly as possible.”

Oh made the allegations against Guiffre in the latest court salvo between the pair – who have been duking it out since 2021, when Oh filed a $10 million defamation case against Giuffre for naming her as an Epstein recruiter.





Rina Oh claims Virginia Giuffre performed oral sex on her for Jeffrey Epstein’s pleasure. Instagram/rinaohartist

Oh, recounting Guiffre’s alleged assault on her in 2001, said in court papers that when she first arrived at the townhouse with a friend, they were escorted by a butler to the massage room and that she was “in shock” when she saw Giuffre, whom she had met on prior occasions.

Oh was 22 at the time, while Giuffre was 18 and Epstein 58.

“All of a sudden, within moments of entering the room, we were naked,” Oh said.

Giuffre — who has said she was abused and sex-trafficked by Epstein — first performed “sexual acts” with the moneyman, the court papers claim.





Giuffre arrives at court in New York City in 2019 with her high-powered lawyer, David Boies. REUTERS

“Then she stopped doing it and went over to me,” Oh told The Post. “I was standing, and two women, my friend and Giuffre, were touching me at the same time.”

According to the court papers, “Giuffre grabbed [Oh’s] ribcage, diaphragm, breasts and genitals” all without her consent, before performing oral sex on her.

During the sexual encounter, Giuffre “became rougher and aggressive” with Oh “at the request of Jeffrey Epstein,” the court papers allege.





Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked by Epstein to Prince Andrew. DOJ

When Epstein — who died behind bars in Manhattan in 2019 — was done masturbating, he told Oh “to get dressed and leave,” the filing claims.

“It was just another masturbation session for him, and I was used as the subject for his gratification,” Oh told The Post.

Oh, a Jersey City-based artist, used to describe the hedge-funder as her “older, rich boyfriend” but has since said she realized she was really a victim of “sexual abuse” by Epstein “and his gang,” including Giuffre.





Oh, who once described Epstein as her rich older boyfriend, says she now realizes she was a victim of his abuse. Getty Images

Giuffre fired back in a lawsuit from December claiming Oh’s defamation case was retaliation and an attempt to punish Giuffre for Twitter posts – including one saying Oh “procured & partook in the abuse of minors” – that are protected free speech under the Constitution.

But Oh responded, “She has been bullying me to silence me when I am a victim.

“I never touched her. She did things to my body without my consent.”

Giuffre – who has been described as Epstein’s “sex slave” – alleged that Epstein sex-trafficked her to Prince Andrew. She claimed the Duke of York had sex with her three times in a lawsuit against the royal.

Andrew – who was stripped of his military and royal titles in January 2022 – settled Giuffre’s case for an estimated $12 million in February 2022.

Giuffre’s lawyer did not immediately return a Post request for comment.