Epix Rebrands To MGM+ International & Strikes Lionsgate Deal – The Hamden Journal

Epix is to rebrand as MGM+ International outside the U.S. and has struck a content deal with Lionsgate for key European territories.

Following the lead of the U.S. version, the Amazon-owned Billy the Kid SVoD will become MGM+ International in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, and The Netherlands, remaining at €3.99 ($4.37) per month from this weekend.

These territories will benefit from the Lionsgate content deal, becoming the European home of Lionsgate and Starz shows such as the Power franchise, Black Sails, Black Mafia Family, Mad Men and Nashville. More exclusive Lionsgate titles launching on MGM+ will be announced soon.

In the U.S., Epix rebranded to MGM+ in January 2023 and is home to shows such as Michael Hirst’s Billy the Kid, John Griffin sci-fi horror FROM and acquisitions such as the BBC’s SAS: Rogue Heroes from Steven Knight.

Chris Brearton, VP Prime Video Studios Corporate Strategy, said MGM+ had seen “significant subscriber growth” since the U.S. rebrand.

“We are making further content investments to capitalize on the strength of the iconic brand [internationally] and accelerate our growth as a premium international SVOD service,” he added. “Our strategic deal with Lionsgate marks a further commitment to the MGM+ brand by Amazon.”

The rebrand follows Lionsgate’s relaunch of Starzplay as Lionsgate+ outside the U.S.

Lionsgate is itself in the process of separating its studio operation from channels business Starz, which took a step forward last week.