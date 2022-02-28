Shares of EPAM Systems tumbled nearly 40% after the software-design company said it is withdrawing its financial forecasts for the first quarter and all of 2022 as a result of “military actions” in Ukraine.

Shares plummeted after the company said in its annual 10K filing late Friday that its largest software-development sites, which it calls delivery centers, were located in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. As of Dec. 31, it had 12,389 so-called delivery professionals in Ukraine, 9,416 in Belarus, and 8,933, in Russia.

