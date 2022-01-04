eOne Strikes Mega Content Deal With NENT Group – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

eOne Strikes Mega Content Deal With NENT Group

Entertainment One (eOne) has struck its largest ever deal with NENT Group to bring 700 hours of content to the major Nordic player including The Newsreader, Family Law and Moonshine. NENT’s services in the Baltics, Poland and the Netherlands will have access to the wealth of content, which also includes popular library offerings including Private Eyes, Cardinal and Into the Badlands. eOne has been deepening ties in the region and the news comes shortly after it revealed plans for a Swedish Scandi-Noir production with Danish producer SAM Productions. Meanwhile, NENT streamer Viaplay is this year to roll out to a number of key European markets. “By delivering our expansive library to viewers of NENT Group’s services in their Nordic and international markets, we are committed to further cementing our position as a leading producer and distributor of highly coveted content that resonates with discerning audiences,” said Spyro Markesinis, eOne Executive Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia.

Göteborg Film Festival Unveils Hypnotic Cinema

Elsewhere in Nordic news, Göteborg Film Festival has unveiled a Hypnotic Cinema, described as a “mind-bending experiment where visitors are challenged to lose control in the cinema by being hypnotized.” Thai feature Memoria, Shirin Neshat’s Land of Dreams and Denmark’s Speak No Evil are the chosen films, which will each be preceded by a hypnotist performing a mass hypnosis from the mainstage of the festival, taking place January 28 to 6 February. The hypnotist will transform the audience’s state of mind in accordance with the mood and theme of the film. After the screening, the hypnotist will break the hypnosis. The festival, which is currently due to take place in person but will also be screened digitally in Sweden, will feature the likes of Alicia Vikander.