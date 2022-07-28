eOne Hires Universal International Studios Exec — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

eOne Hires Universal International Studios’ Christopher Kennedy For Development Post

Entertainment One has hired Christopher Kennedy from Universal International Studios as Development Executive – UK, Television. In the new role, Kennedy will oversee development for the studio’s original scripted drama slate, with a focus on relationships with top-tier UK talent. He’ll be based in London and report to Sharon Hughff, eOne’s Creative Director, Scripted Television – UK, who joined in February from Left Bank Pictures to expand the producer-distributor’s slate of scripted content for buyers in Europe and Asia. At Universal International Studios, Kennedy oversaw development of series such as Everyone Else Burns for Channel 4 and the BBC’s Dodger and worked on Peter Kosminsky’s Channel 4 and Peacock co-pro Darkness Rising.

Networks Hook Sinking Ship’s ‘Odd Squad’ And ‘Annedroids’

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian kids series Odd Squad and Annedroids have secured new sales. Comedic maths series Odd Squad has sold to children’s streamer Kixi in Germany, while Amazon Prime Video original STEM series Annedroids has gone to Pop in the UK and Mexican educational network Canal Once. “Both Annedroids and Odd Squad continue to travel the world and add new broadcast partners and fans, as they both resonate with kids and parents all over,” said Kate Sanagan, Sinking Ship’s Head of Sales and Distribution. Live action-series Odd Squad, co-produced by Sinking Ship and Fred Rogers Productions for PBS KIDS, in association with TVOkids, follows a core team of young agents from a high-tech organization run by kids who investigate odd phenomena and use maths to put right problems, while live-action/CGI hybrid Annedroids the story of budding scientist Anne who builds robots to help her perform experiments with her friends Nick and Shania, and her android creations. Sinking Ship produces it in association with TVOkids, SRC and KiKa. These latest deals come after non-exclusive streaming rights for Odd Squad were licensed to HBO Max in Latin America.

Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard And Brenda Fricker Among Cast For Channel 5 Psychological Thriller ‘The Catch’

British network Channel 5 has unveiled cast for its four-part psychological thriller The Catch, which is based on author T.M. Logan’s novel of the same name and comes from Projector Pictures, in association with Night Train Media and All3Media International. BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, W1A) is the lead, playing a proud father and local fisherman determined to keep his family together. Aneurin Barnard (Peaking Blinders, Time) plays a rich handsome younger man who enters the life of Watkins’ daughter, played by Poppy Gilbert (Chloe, Stay Close), and threatens to take her away. Also cast are Cathy Belton (Hidden Assets, Miss Scarlet & The Duke), Academy Award-winner Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot), Ian Pirie (Halo), Jade Jordan (Redemption) and newcomer Morgan Palmer. Michael Crompton (The Holiday, Silent Witness) and Robert Quinn (McDonald & Dodds, The Bay) are adapting Logan’s novel for the small screen.

Viaplay Bags ‘Crisis In Cocaine Valley’ Doc From Germany

Viaplay has landed streaming rights to Crisis in Cocaine Valley from the one-hour feature doc’s co-financier and distributor Quintus Media. The doc, which is from Quintus’ German compatriot Maximus Film, reveals how the Covid crisis has led to the near extinction of the massive cocaine production sites deep in the rainforest of the Peruvian Andes. Featuring exclusive access to numerous key players in the region, the doc’s makers successfully track down abandoned and active cocaine pools and drug labs to uncover the pandemic’s impact on the drug trade, and reveals how parts of ‘Cocaine Valley’ have collapsed, and with it, the local economy. Quintus and Maximus co-financed the doc through the Quintus Content Club, an initiative launched in March to streamline the development of funding of factual programs.