Entertainment Weekly, InStyle to Cease Print Publication

Barry Diller’s IAC Dotdash are ceasing print publication of six titles it acquired when the group made a deal to buy Meredith Corp in 2021, including Entertainment Weekly and InStyle.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which reviewed a memo to the staff from CEO Neil Vogel on Wednesday, the six titles also include EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Espanol.

“We have said from the beginning, buying Meredith was about buying brands, not magazines or websites,” Mr. Vogel said in the memo, per the WSJ. “It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand’s core purpose.”

The move is expected to result in approximately 200 job losses. Staffers were waiting to learn their fates Wednesday morning, sources with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Mary Margaret was likely to remain and run the digital operations, the sources said. Margaret would replace EW digital director Shana Krochmal, who will lose her job, the sources said.

Margaret was hired in March as the first woman to hold the editor-in-chief role at Entertainment Weekly. She had previously held positions at Time Inc. and Radar Online, among other publications, working in various editor positions before moving over to Roku to be editorial director, then Facebook to be head of product content strategy for video and gaming. Margaret was hired after the previous top editor, JD Heyman, was ousted in late 2020 after multiple senior staffers filed complaints with the company HR accusing him of creating a hostile workplace by belittling staffers and making “inappropriate” and “racially insensitive” comments.

IAC Dotdash announced it would acquire the Meredith Meredith Corporation in an all-cash deal valued at $2.7 billion dollars, last October.

Meredith’s wide-ranging portfolio includes brands and media publications like People, InStyle, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, AllRecipes, Southern Living and more.

“Dotdash is a digital company, and we have a very different prism on how we view publishing. Our success is based on creating the best content and online experiences for each and every topic we cover, without compromise,” Vogel said in a statement last fall when the deal was announced. “When we look at Meredith, we see a business that is driven by digital. We see a collection of iconic and venerated brands rich with heritage, leaders in their categories, and similar focus on editorial excellence. We see unprecedented reach to women and a print business that provides longstanding value to readers and advertisers which we view as a strong platform to reach and engage consumers. The opportunities are limitless. Meredith can step into its digital future and together we can define our next chapter as Dotdash Meredith.”

A rep for IAC Dotdash didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Wednesday morning.