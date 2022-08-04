Enraged Gabe Kapler ejected after odd Mookie Betts-Jarlin Garcia incident

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager’s chair.

Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall in his managerial career. Kapler got into a heated argument with the umpiring crew after Jarlin García and Mookie Betts exchanged words, and he was tossed by crew chief Phil Cuzzi before the bottom of the sixth.

The incident started when García struck out rookie James Outman, then pointed in the direction of Outman and Betts and patted his head, potentially a reference to the way the Dodgers pat their helmets when they get a big hit. Betts gestured at García, who put his hands out at his sides.

The umpiring crew walked over to the Giants dugout after the inning and appeared to warn both teams. Kapler was livid, and he let the umpiring crew have it. It was by far his most fiery on-field moment since becoming Giants manager.

The Dodgers might have gotten the last laugh, though. They led 4-2 at the time and Trea Turner extended the lead with a solo shot in the seventh. As he passed the Giants dugout, he mimicked García’s celebration.