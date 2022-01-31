‘Enola Holmes’ And ‘Pistol’ Star Louis Partridge Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Partridge, the British actor who garnered international recognition for his turn as Viscount Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Harry Bradbeer’s film based on the YA books of the same name by Nancy Springer centers on Sherlock Holmes’ teen sister Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), who sets off to find her mother when she discovers that she’s missing, and becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Following its debut on Netflix in September of 2020, it became one of the streamer’s most-watched original films ever, with an estimated 76 million households taking it in, over the course of its first four weeks of release. The success of the film has spurred a sequel that is currently in production, which will see Partridge reprise his role opposite Brown and Henry Cavill.

Partridge will star this spring as iconic Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious in the anticipated miniseries Pistol, which Craig Pearce created for FX, with Oscar winner Danny Boyle on board to direct. The actor will also soon star as Peter Pan in Livia De Paolis’ film The Lost Girls, based on the novel by Laurie Fox, there sharing the screen with Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson. In October, he closed a deal with Legendary to star in Ferryman, an epic fantasy romance film, adapted from the internationally bestselling YA novel trilogy by Scottish author Claire McFall, which Kelly Marcel (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Saving Mr. Banks) is producing and directing from her own screenplay, in her feature directorial debut.

Partridge previously starred as Italian lord Piero de Medici in the third season of Netflix’s Medici, also featuring in Paul King’s animated sequel Paddington 2.

He continues to be represented in the UK by Giacomo Palazzo at Independent Talent Group.