English Premier League postpones games in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The English Premier League postponed all 10 matches scheduled for this upcoming weekend after Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96.

EPL officials made the decision Friday morning despite official guidance from the UK government that did not require them to do so. “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period,” the guidance states.

The Premier League, in a statement, said it chose to pause its season “to honor [the queen’s] extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect.”

The Women’s Super League and English Football League — which governs the second through fourth tiers of the men’s game — and the rest of English soccer also “united” to call off their weekend matches. The WSL season was set to begin on Saturday with more buzz and match-going fans than ever before.

Other British sports also paused on Thursday and Friday as the nation fell into an official period of mourning. All horse racing was called off until Sunday. The PGA championship, a golf tournament that began Thursday in Surrey, England, suspended play. A cricket match between England and South Africa was paused for at least a day. Cycling’s Tour of Britain was canceled.

The Premier League’s decision was complicated by an already-reshuffled calendar that has little room for further disruption. The league has packed its traditional nine-month season into roughly eight months so that it can break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was moved to an unprecedented November-December window to avoid dangerous heat. Most top English clubs are already scheduled to play two games per week between now and the World Cup break.

No makeup dates for the postponed matches — which include Fulham-Chelsea and Manchester City-Tottenham on Saturday; Arsenal-Everton on Sunday; and Leeds-Nottingham Forest on Monday — have yet been announced. Several will likely not be playable until 2023.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course,” the league said.

Seven British clubs are scheduled to play again next Tuesday-Thursday in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Those competitions are run by UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

The Premier League, for now, is scheduled to resume next Friday, and throughout next weekend — after which players will depart their clubs for a nine-day window with their national teams.