England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit

The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.

The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.

Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.

Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.

The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.

Olivier Giroud proved the match-winner, putting the French back in front after Kane’s equaliser, planting a powerful header past Jordan Pickford following a delightful ball by Antoine Griezmann.

But the defeat comes with extensive criticism for Sampaio, with Neville tweeting: “Ref is a joke!”

He continued on ITV after the game: “I thought he had an absolute nightmare, a joke of a referee. He was just a bad referee, rank bad.”

While Gary Lineker commented: “One of these days, just once, we might get a decision in our favour.”

The criticism extended beyond former England players, with YouTuber KSI adding: “The referee has been terrible.”

While presenter Dan Walker said: “Can we sub the ref? He’s having a shocker!!!”

Former F1 driver Damon Hill said: “Well done guys England. You gave it everything. Had some questionable Ref decisions. But that’s how it goes. Up against a very tough team.”

And former England rugby international Andy Goode said: “How bad is this ref, he’s a disgrace on the biggest stage.”