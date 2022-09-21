England ‘is where he belongs’

Sharon Osbourne calls Queen Elizabeth’s funeral a “magnificent” send-off. (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sharon Osbourne was glued to the screen for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Osbournes matriarch, who was in England for the country’s historic event, tells Yahoo Entertainment she got emotional watching the funeral and processions. Seeing Prince Harry back in England for it left her affected as well.

“It was a magnificent funeral, wasn’t it?” Osbourne says of Monday’s final farewell to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, which drew royals, presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries from around the world. In the U.S. alone, over 10 million viewers tuned in.

And while it was grand — and people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession — the small, thoughtful details, like the queens’s corgis and horse waiting for her casket at Windsor Castle made for tear-jerking moments. “Oh, God was it ever,” she agreed.

Osbourne — who gave commentary to Fox News during the funeral broadcast, one of several gigs she’s juggling in addition to being the topic of new Fox Nation documentary out next week — says seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back with the royal family for the funeral and for the events leading up to it made her emotional too, but in a different way.

King Charles III, from right, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo: AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

“I felt really, really sad for Harry when he came back,” she admits. “And I felt sad, sad for the country because it’s — it’s where he belongs. To see him walking with his father and his brother, I just felt very, very sad.”

Though she’s hopeful the face-time between the royals — estranged since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, alleging they were mistreated by “the firm,” and moved to California — could lead to a reconciliation.

“I think it would be amazing,” she says. “I think it would be amazing for him and his father and brother. They’re family. They need to be together.”

The queen’s coffin was on view for four days at London’s Westminster Hall prior, drawing even more mourners, including David Beckham, who stood in line for 13 hours for a chance to pay his respects. Osbourne, who’s now part of the U.K.’s show The Talk after her infamous exit from the U.S.’s daytime show with the same name in 2021, was there as well.

“I was doing broadcasting from the streets,” she says. “So I went in lines and spoke to many, many people who were waiting to see her.”

Among Osbourne’s many new projects is a Fox Nation documentary, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, which debuts on Monday. It is Osbourne at her most candid — and that says a lot as she’s known for shooting from the hip — as she details her firing from CBS’s The Talk amid the racism controversy fallout.

Osbourne gives her unfiltered take — with lots of f-bombs and middle finger flashes — about how it all played out. Also featuring commentary from family members — Ozzy, son Jack and daughter Kelly — the doc looks at other turbulent times in her life and how she pulled herself out of them.

Fox Nation’s Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back debuts on Monday, Sept. 26.