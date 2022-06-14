England fans turn on Gareth Southgate after four-goal Hungary humbling – live reaction – SHUTTERSTOCk

England 0 Hungary 4

Gareth Southgate said he would relish a crowd inside Molineux only for that crowd to turn on him with chants of “you don’t know what you are doing” amid angry boos as England were taken apart by Hungary and suffered their heaviest home defeat since 1928.

It was, undeniably, the worst performance of Southgate’s six years and 74 matches as England manager and it was all the more troubling given it comes as he runs out of time to prepare for the World Cup. England were chaotic, disorganised, dishevelled and lost all shape and it was summed up as they were also reduced to 10-men when John Stones was sent off. Harry Maguire came on and the boos were ever more angry.

It means that for the first time in their history England are staring at relegation. The Nations League might not be taken seriously by some, might be regarded as glorified friendlies, but this was disturbingly embarrassing.

England have lost home and away to Hungary, ranked 40th in the world, are bottom of their Nations League group with just two points and have not scored a goal from open play in six hours of football and just did not look like scoring here.

There will be excuses about the long season, about fatigue, about this being a game too far and there is some validity but this is England and the spotlight is brutal and Southgate knows the criticism will be also.

England fell behind to a goal that would have brought a shudder to Southgate. Kalvin Phillips needlessly conceded a free-kick, after Harry Kane had needlessly conceded possession, with Adam Lang easily beating John Stones to head the ball back across the penalty area where it was met by Roland Sallai. With a piece of neat control on his thigh his half-volley ricocheted of Aaron Ramsdale’s outstretched arm and into the net.

It punctured England’s positive start. They had come out as if stung; as if in need of making a point after the torpor against Italy at the weekend. There was more purpose and there was almost a goal as Kane and Reece James combined with the latter’s cross being met by Jarrod Bowen only for his header to be hooked away by Zsolt Nagy. But the goal shook them.

Southgate stuck with a back-four and that does not seem to be the way he wants to go with England while using James at left-back also felt it might be a role he was auditioning for on a more regular basis. Given the strength on the other flank – with Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold – then James, who has played at left-back for Chelsea, might be moved across permanently.

After this there are just two more games, two more Nations League ties – away to Italy and home to Germany in September – before England head to the World Cup and there was more concern for Southgate from another free-kick, whipped in by Dominik Szoboszlai which had to be headed off the line by James after being inadvertently flicked goalwards by Phillips.

England were struggling. There was a sense of panic and they needed a response and almost found it when Willi Orban cut out Bukayo Saka’s cross after Kane led a counter-attack but directed his diving header at his own goalkeeper, Denes Dibusz, who reacted quickly to push it away. Still England retained possession and from another cross Jude Bellingham headed wide.

But it had been a ragged, worryingly vulnerable half. England had conceded far too many free-kicks and had looked fragile from them while they had not threatened to overwhelm Hungary who sat in with a defensive five that obviously made them hard to break down. But England could only look at themselves for being behind. This was just not good enough. They certainly looked the less organised team.

There had been a sense of euphoria, of excitement, among the crowd before kick-off but by now they were subdued and restless and as England walked off at half-time there was an inevitable smattering of boos. There needed to be a response.

It was Raheem Sterling who Southgate turned to, replacing Bowen. But more significant was a change of formation. So much for wanting to persist with a back-four as the back-three returned and James reverted to the right. Soon after, Conor Gallagher also gave way and it was not a night when he had pressed his case for inclusion.

But still England only flickered as passes were over-hit and Southgate rolled the dice again. After bringing on Mason Mount he turned to Phil Foden having expressed concern that he was struggling to recover from Covid. There was an air of desperation in that as the boos became more frequent and the unrest grew.

It grew even more as Hungary scored again and once more Phillips was at fault as he hesitated and was outmuscled by substitute Martin Adam who powered on and picked out Sallai. Walker desperately tried to cover but Sallai stabbed the ball past Ramsdale.

England had to respond and after Foden shot narrowly wide Kane twisted to reach a cross with his header rebounding back off the crossbar. Instead it was Hungary who scored again as they broke with Adam laying the ball back to Zsolt Nagy who struck a superb shot that caught out Ramsdale. England were stunned but Hungary were not finished with substitute Daniel Gazdag running through, as Maguire stood, before dinking the ball over Ramsdale. Incredible. The players did not even dare try and acknowledge the fans as they trudged off.

10:15 PM

That’s all from me

Will this night fade into irrelevance by the time the World Cup comes around or are we witnessing the beginning of the end for Southgate?

10:12 PM

More from Southgate

In the end, this is about winning matches with England but tonight was the sort of night my predecessors have had experienced. I am not going to say it does not hurt but it is clear to me what we were trying to do across the four matches. The Nations League campaigns have put negativity and pressure onto us and you don’t normally have that as England manager. It is my job to protect the players, the results are my responsibility. People will rightly say, ‘what are you talking about?’ We needed to see some things. We have had some unbelievable nights with England over the last four or five year but this is the other side and that is the reality of football.

09:58 PM

Southgate speaks

We picked a young team with energy, and when the game started to go against them it started to look that way. At half time, we had to go for the game and made changes to give us more impetus. We finished the game with so many of the attacking players we were wide open. It’s my responsibility. I actually think the two other games (Germany and Italy) were more positive than some of the of the reaction. But obviously tonight was a chastening experience. This group of players have been unbelievable for the country and people need to stick with them.

09:49 PM

The wrong kind of history

09:46 PM

Kane on fan reaction

Let’s not forget where we’ve come from. Our first final in 60 years and a World Cup semi-final. There’s no need to panic and we understand the frustration. It’s not even a question I should be answering if I’m honest (on doubts over Southgate).

09:45 PM

Kane speaks

A disappointing night. First half I thought we created enough chances to score, but it’s been the story of our Nations League not having that cutting edge. Conceding those goals after the second is not acceptable. We have not had a camp like this for some time so we need to keep our head up.

09:42 PM

Hungary’s fourth of the night

Hungary’s Daniel Gazdag scores their fourth goal – REUTERS

09:38 PM

Joe Cole on the stick for Southgate

Gareth Southgate does know what he is doing. He has taken England to a semi-final and a final and is the most successful manager since Alf Ramsay. That is factual but tonight was dreadful.

09:35 PM

FT: England 0 Hungary 4

A chorus of boos meets the final whistle, and England finish their summer Nations League campaign without a win or a goal from open play. Questions will be asked of Southgate’s selection and tactics, but also the scheduling that has seen these players pushed to play four games in June at the end of a long season. No internationals until September, and England might be grateful for that.

09:33 PM

GOOOOAAALL! England have capitulated here

England have completely lost their shape, and Hungary have scored with almost every chance. It was a lovely passing move in the middle of the pitch to release Gazdag, and he waits for Ramsdale to go down and dinks it over him. This is a calamity for England.

09:29 PM

84 minutes

There is real mutiny in the stadium now. Chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate, and boos directed at Harry Maguire who is brought on for Saka. Plenty of fans leaving early and making their opinions known from the stands.

09:26 PM

John Stones sent off!

Shown a second yellow because the Hungary player ran into his shoulder. That’s a really poor decision, but Var cannot assess yellow cards so he has to go. Bad to worse for England.

09:24 PM

GOOOAAALLL! Hungary have their third

Nothing Ramsdale can do about that one. Hungary got in behind England down the right, Stones blocked the initial chance but it ran for Nagy to drill a corker into the bottom corner with his left foot.

09:21 PM

77 minutes

Kane hits the bar! Glancing header from close to the penalty spot that bounces back to the chest of Kane, and after taking a touch he goes down looking for a penalty. Not the most convincing attempt. Not far away from England goal No 51.

09:18 PM

74 minutes

Saka and Sterling delivering crosses in quick succession, but neither player can make a telling contribution. The flag goes up for offside against Saka and Hungary move closer to the finish line.

09:16 PM

72 minutes

Well this is another night that will have people questioning England’s direction under Southgate, even if it is clear these fixtures have come at an inopportune time. Can they muster any kind of response.

09:13 PM

GOOOAAALL! Hungary double their lead

Poor touch from Phillips in midfield, and once again Hungary pick the right pass for Sallai who pokes the ball beyond Ramsdale with the outside of his right foot. Smart finish, though maybe Ramsdale could have extended his left leg more to save.

09:10 PM

66 minutes

England at least gaining some territory now. Hungary held out for long spells against France in the Euros so it is no surprise that they have been very competitive. James penalised for a foul on halfway. News to cheer England fans: Phil Foden is on, replacing Jude Bellingham. Not quite happened for Bellingham tonight despite plenty of game runs forward.

09:08 PM

63 minutes

Clash of knees in midfield involving Bellingham but his fine. Sallai almost takes down a long ball in the penalty area but it runs through to Ramsdale. England struggling to knit anything together at the moment. Solid defending from Hungary up against Sterling.

09:04 PM

60 minutes

Things get congested around the box and Sterling’s pass is picked off before Szalai uses his considerable frame to buy a soft foul. You could not blame the players if they are starting to think about their holidays after this.

09:02 PM

58 minutes

Mason Mount brought on for Gallagher for England. It has been a back three since the break of Walker, Stones and Guehi. James and Saka as wing-backs. Few brighter moments, but still not much coming through the middle of the pitch.

08:58 PM

55 minutes

It’s a brilliant diagonal from Kane for Saka to run on to down the left, but he was caught between trying a spectacular half volley or lofting a cross in. Did neither and it swerved over the bar. Hungary making another couple of changes: Styles replaced by Nagy, Szoboszlai off for Gazdag.

08:56 PM

52 minutes

Gallagher finds a pocket of space and looks for the run of Sterling in behind the Hungary defence. The home team win a corner. It comes to nothing, but that was a better use of space from England. James now stretching play on the right, and he whips a wonderful ball just beyond the studs of Kane.

08:53 PM

49 minutes

It looks like England may have tweaked their shape with Saka and James playing as wing-backs now. That was a sweeping move down the left and Bellingham almost found Kane with a first time pass.

08:51 PM

47 minutes

Nice idea from James from a central free kick, trying to flick a pass into Kane with the outside of his foot. Kane tries to swivel but the ball was blocked by a red shirt. Bellingham runs beyond Kane and tries to get on the end of a through ball, but Orban wins a challenge.

08:49 PM

We’re back under way!

Can England find the goals they need to at least finish their summer fixtures with a win?

08:48 PM

Half time change

Raheem Sterling introduced for Bowen. It looks a direct swap with Sterling going on to the right.

08:44 PM

A potential own goal one of England’s better moments…

Hungary’s goalkeeper Denes Disbusz (L) stops a mishit from his own player during the UEFA Nations League – AFP

08:37 PM

There were some boos at the break

Not the most vociferous, but plenty of fans unhappy with that showing. Not what Southgate needed.

08:33 PM

HT: England 0 Hungary 1

England started quite brightly, but conceded a sloppy goal from a set-piece and have laboured since. Southgate’s team have looked most dangerous in counter-attacking moments, but ball progression through midfield has been a familiar problem.

08:32 PM

45 minutes

Just two minutes of added time to play. Can England end a frustrating half on a high note? Walker offering little going forward and is stopped in his tracks by Nagy. Kane shoots from range on his weaker left foot, and it deflects behind for a corner.

08:29 PM

42 minutes

England finishing the half with a couple of set-pieces, the second a corner. Stones seems to be the target in there tonight, but Hungary are putting their bodies on the line and proving stubborn. Goalkeeper Dibusz claims a loose ball.

08:25 PM

39 minutes

England putting the pressure on and it is good skill in the area from Bellingham to twist and turn and put a Hungary defender on the turf. His cross was headed behind and they are awarded a free-kick from the corner.

08:23 PM

37 minutes

England looking more dangerous in transition. Kane spreads the play to Saka on the left who chops back to cross on his right, and it was nearly diverted beyond his own goalkeeper by Orban. Bellingham then close to meeting a header in the six-yard box. Stones booked for catching Szalai and there is a stoppage in play.

08:21 PM

Hungary’s goal

08:19 PM

33 minutes

Excellent defensive intervention from Guehi after more dangerous play fro Sallai down the left, before Ramsdale comfortably saves a Szalai shot from distance. Hungary carrying a threat when they do venture forward. It all came from a misplaced pass from Stones to Walker.

08:18 PM

31 minutes

England have picked a high energy, dynamic midfield tonight but it is not quite offering them the control they need. There are too many players behind the ball when England are building, there is no need for James and Walker to stay this deep against a defensive Hungary team.

08:15 PM

28 minutes

Another dangerous position for Hungary to deliver from, this time wide left. It was a wicked ball in from Szoboszlai, nicked off the head of Phillips and James was there to head away from danger at the far post.

England broke quickly after Saka was wiped out, but Bowen could not pick out Kane or get a shot off. Wins a corner from which Stones heads straight at the goalkeeper.

08:12 PM

25 minutes

Bellingham caught in possession in midfield, and it was good hold up play down the left from the big lad Szalai up front for Hungary. His cross looped to Ramsdale, but the referee goes back and gives a foul for Bellingham catching him with a late sliding tackle.

08:10 PM

23 minutes

England’s build up has slowed and they are struggling for width. Hungary defending narrow in a 5-2-3, England need to find a way of using their full-backs offensively to create 2v1s out wide. Might be worth swapping Walker and James over to allow the latter off the leash. Crowd growing restless.

08:05 PM

19 minutes

A test for England as they try to break down a deep defence with something to hold on to. That was a soft and sloppy goal to concede, especially for a team who pride themselves on set-pieces. James swings a cross in from the left, and Dibusz claimed easily.

08:03 PM

GOOOAAAALLL! Hungary take the lead

Hungary lumped a free-kick into the box, the first time they were deep into England territory in the game. Hungary won the first header, Kane missed his kick on the edge of the six-yard box and it sat up for Sallai who powered a volley past Ramsdale. It was close to the goalkeeper who might feel he should have done better.

08:00 PM

14 minutes

Walker is staying back with Stones and Guehi when England build play, effectively making it a back three. I wonder if Phillips could drop between the central defenders to allow the right-back to push forward. Hungary sitting quite deep with five across the back.

07:58 PM

11 minutes

England win a free kick some 45 yards out and have the chance to swing the ball into the penalty area. John Stones wins the first ball but not enough power in his header. England winning the ball back quite easily at the moment, Hungary going long and not doing enough to compete for the second ball.

07:55 PM

8 minutes

James clips the ball forward again towards the run of Bellingham. Kane wins the second ball and almost poked it through to Saka. Been an attractive fluidity to England’s play so far, lots of movement from players without the ball. Schäfer gets fortunate to win a foul for Hungary in their own half.

07:52 PM

6 minutes

Phillips receives a pass off his central defenders and is almost caught dallying but wins the foul. James goes marauding down the left flank and gets into the penalty area, standing up a cross to the back post which was met by the head of Bowen. Shouts for handball against Nagy who blocked it up it was top of the arm.

07:49 PM

4 minutes

Nice idea from Saka to flick a chest inside for Kane who looked for Gallagher but the ball ran away from him a touch. Pleasantly surprised by the pace of the game so far. Saka driving down the left again and picked out Kane at the edge of the area but no England player can quite get a shot away. Promising.

07:47 PM

2 minutes

Hungary settle quite quickly and venture into the England. Reece James is playing at left-back. It looks like Saka is playing in front of him to offer some natural width. It is a classical V in midfield with Phillips at the base and Gallagher and Bellingham ahead of him. Decent defending from Guehi to deal with a long ball forward.

07:46 PM

KICK OFF!

Hungary get us going, England fans making their voices heard.

07:41 PM

The players are on their way out of the tunnel

England games at Wembley pay the bills, but have always liked the concept of the team touring the country. The atmosphere benefits immensely. Hopefully not a paper aeroplane in sight.

Chants of “you racist b——s” from England fans during the Hungary anthem.

07:38 PM

One more rendition of Sweet Caroline before KO

Greeted with more enthusiasm by some fans at Molinuex than others. Joe Cole and the rest of the Channel 4 team are loving it.

07:35 PM

Southgate on his team selection

Energy and fresh legs. We need to press well tonight and unsettle Hungary. This role suits him (Gallagher). He plays as a No 8 for his club and I think he and Jude that is probably their best positions, they push forward and win a lot of balls.

07:09 PM

England could be a back four….

It looked more of a back three to me when the team was released, but TV have it as a 4-2-3-1 with Gallagher in the attacking midfield position. The question is who plays out of position at left-back? Walker or James? The Chelsea man is more two-footed.

07:07 PM

Gallagher on tiredness

I feel good, I know quite a few of the lads have played more games than me. In training it’s intense. I’m fit and ready to play as hard as I can.

06:50 PM

Harry Kane defends Southgate’s record

I had him with the 21s and then obviously since he’s been with the senior team and I think he really understands what the England team needs to be successful. I feel like we’ve created a really good family here and we have a good connection with the fans, which is what we didn’t have probably six years ago at that Euros. We’ll keep trying to improve and making the country proud. I think we’ve done that and we all have that major hunger and desire to win a major tournament. I think it’s still a good possibility.

06:43 PM

Hungary team

Hungary have named Barnsley’s Callum Styles in their starting line-up.

06:30 PM

Tonight’s venue

06:23 PM

England team to face Hungary

That looks like a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 with Saka at left wing-back. Walker, Stones and Guehi in the back three. Reece James right wing-back, Phillips and Bellingham in midfield. Gallagher gets a start and will push on in support of Kane and Bowen.

04:24 PM

England try to finish their summer on a more positive note

We are less than 48 hours away from next season’s Premier League fixture release, yet England’s players have one more Nations League match to negotiate at the end of a long season.

Gareth Southgate will want to answer his growing number of critics with a more convincing performance against Hungary at Molineux, with England bottom of the group and failing to score from open play in three games. Southgate named a more experimental team against Italy on Saturday, with Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham handed starts. We might see a more familiar line-up this evening to make sure of the result. The England manager has been resistant to public pressure to select certain players, but did say this week he would not outstay his welcome.

There will be a capacity crowd for this one, and many of those attending will hope Phil Foden is declared fit to add spark to England’s attack. Mason Mount has found it difficult to influence games from the No 10 position, while Bukayo Saka looks leggy after playing an immense number of minutes for Arsenal.

On Foden’s availability, Southgate said “We’ve got to chat with our physical performance guys and our medical team really.

“He’s back in training but there’s a reality of how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks.”

England were beaten 1-0 in Budapest in the previous meeting between the sides, thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty. With Kalvin Phillips going off injured in Germany, there might be a spot for Connor Gallagher to see his first action of the summer.

“He’ll have a chance,” said Southgate. “The reason is just the teams we’ve picked, the formations we’ve picked, haven’t necessarily fitted up to this point.

“Also, you have to earn your England caps. Although we’re trying to look at things, everybody has to be patient.”

Full team news on the way shortly.