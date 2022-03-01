Energy Transfer’s stock gains after deal to sell majority stake in Energy Transfer Canada

Shares of Energy Transfer L.P.

rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of natural gas pipeline transportation services said it agreed to sell its 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada ULC for C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corp.

and funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc.

Energy Transfer said it expects the deal to close by the third quarter of 2022. The company expects the stake sale to result in cash proceeds of C$340 million ($270 million). Energy Transfer’s stock has soared 24.3% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500

has declined 3.1%.