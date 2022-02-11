The Hamden Journal

Energy prices in Turkey leave people struggling

Republican delegate wants Maryland’s popular governor impeached

A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party’s nomination in Maryland’s gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people’s liberty and property.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.