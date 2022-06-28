Endemol Shine India CEO Abhishek Rege Leaving After 15 Years At Company – The Hamden Journal

Endemol Shine India CEO Abhishek Rege is leaving his post after 15 years with the company. The exec will work closely with his successor, who has yet to be named, during the transition.



Rege joined Endemol in 2007 as Head of Commercial and Legal, and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer in 2012, then CEO in 2017. Named one of Asia’s Most Promising Business leaders, he has been pivotal in the company’s growth, leveraging comprehensive markets and industry knowledge while building a high-performance team.

Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company, is one of the leading production outfits in India across television, film and digital content and is a joint venture between Banijay and CA Media. Producing over 800 hours of programming annually, the company has steadily emerged as a market leader with successful series such as Bigg Boss, which is produced in six regional languages; Fear Factor; MasterChef India; So You Think You Can Dance; The Great Indian Laughter Challenge; Love School; The Money Drop; and over 450 episodes of Deal Or No Deal for Sun Network.

Alongside critically acclaimed shows including The Test Case, Aarya and Mom, the company is also working in partnership with Banijay and Shekhar Kapur on the development of The Ibis Trilogy.



Commenting on behalf of the Endemol Shine India Board, Banijay COO Peter Langenberg, said, “Abhishek has played a central role in Endemol Shine India’s growth during his time as CEO and has been a strong leader who has built on the company’s remarkable successes across the business. He will be leaving with our sincere thanks for all he has done in driving Endemol Shine India to become the market leader that it is today, and we wish him every success for the future.”

