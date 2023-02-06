Endeavor Ups Maura McGreevy To Chief Communications Officer – The Hamden Journal

Maura McGreevy, who has served as head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90 since 2014, has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer for the global sports and entertainment company.

As CCO, McGreevy will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications—inclusive of public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative—for Endeavor and its subsidiaries.

“Maura will serve as a key strategic partner for all aspects of our business,” said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro. “I’ve seen first-hand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

McGreevy joined IMG shortly before WME acquired IMG in 2014, and played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. In addition to her responsibilities leading communications across the global IMG and 160over90 businesses, she has served as a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team.

Prior to joining IMG, McGreevy held senior communications roles at award-winning global creative agency Droga5, and media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.