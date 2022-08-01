Endeavor Content Taps AMC Networks Vet Kasee Calabrese As CFO – The Hamden Journal

Endeavor Content has named former AMC Networks finance exec Kasee Calabrese to the newly created role of EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

She will oversee all aspects of Endeavor Content’s financial affairs and planning in support of its TV and film studio and distribution, documentary, music, and live experiences divisions, according to the official announcement. Calabrese will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

Earlier this year, South Korean media and entertainment giant CJ ENM acquired an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, an investment that valued the business at about $1 billion. The company has backed projects like Apple’s Severance and Sundance breakout Cha Cha Real Smooth.

“As Endeavor Content continues to expand around the world, Kasee’s leadership in both corporate and operational finance, her deep experience in business development and highly sought-after international perspective will be invaluable as we build on our success to date,” Rice and Taylor said in a joint statement.

At AMC Networks, Calabrese led the company’s financial planning and management as EVP of global finance. During nearly nine years at the company, Calabrese worked in various capacities across finance, corporate development, transformation, and strategy. Most recently, Calabrese oversaw global financial planning and analysis across distribution, programming, streaming, advertising and international and contributed to the launch of AMC+ in the U.S. and internationally. In a prior role at the company, Calabrese was part of the corporate development team focused on M&A and strategic investments. Before AMC, she held executive finance roles at Leftfield Entertainment, HIT Entertainment/Mattel, Cenveo, and RR Donnelley.

“Endeavor Content has a rich legacy of working with the best storytellers and creative talent in the world, combined with an unmatched collection of premium content assets. It is uniquely well-positioned to build on this strong foundation and capitalize on meaningful growth opportunities ahead,” Calabrese said. “I look forward to working with Chris, Graham and the entire Endeavor Content team to continue building this innovative, world-class studio.”