Endeavor Content & Anonymous Content Form TV Series Joint Venture – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content and Anonymous Content are teaming on a new joint venture focused on developing and producing premium scripted television series, The Hamden Journal can tell you first.

As part of the partnership, Anonymous and Endeavor will serve as co-studios on all scripted television projects produced and developed under the deal.

The new alliance will be led by Anonymous Content’s CCO, David Levine and Endeavor Content’s EVP, TV, Joe Hipps.

One of the first projects to be produced under the deal include The Lazarus Files, based on the Stephanie Lazarus novel by Matthew McGough, which The Hamden Journal first reported about in March 2021.

The deal marks the latest joint venture for Anonymous Content, the media company having already set up several with such international studios as AC Federation, AC Nordic, AC Brazil and Chapter One in the UK.

“We are excited to partner with Endeavor Content to launch this new venture. They share our vision to not only push the envelope creatively, but to expand the opportunities for our creators, clients, and collaborators to bring to life exceptional stories,” said Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead. “As we see the entertainment industry continue to consolidate in so many ways, we are particularly proud to team up with another independent global studio to create premium series for audiences everywhere and look forward to all that this partnership will bring to fruition.”

“With Anonymous Content’s extensive creative relationships and incredible track record producing premium drama series, this new venture presents an exciting opportunity to ignite creativity with the most revered and innovative writers, directors and performers to develop prestige content,” said Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, Co-CEOs, Endeavor Content. “We look forward to creating next level storytelling for audiences around the world.”

The new pact Endeavor Content’s focus to develop premium content via its 30-plus overall and first look deals and producer partnerships, which include Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment, Kristen Campo’s Campout Productions, Oscar-winner Travon Free and Melissa James Gibson. The studio’s recent series include – Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson’s Severance for Apple TV+, Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth for Hulu and the upcoming Michael Mann directed Tokyo Vice pilot for HBO Max.