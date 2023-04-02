Endeavor Closing In On Acquisition Of WWE, Will Combine In With UFC To Form Combat Sports Giant – The Dish – The Hamden Journal

The WWE, which has been exploring a potential sale over the past few months, is in the process of being acquired by UFC parent Endeavor Group Holdings.

Word circulated Sunday that a deal was imminent, and The Hamden Journal sources confirmed as much. But the publicly traded deal partners had no official comment. CNBC had the first report of the transaction crossing the finish line. A formal announcement of the deal is expected as soon as Monday.

Led by Ari Emanuel, Endeavor had long been been seen as a front-runner to acquire WWE. Plans call for the wrestling circuit to be combined with the mixed martial arts of UFC in a new, separate combat sports giant.

WWE remains a TV ratings juggernaut and a major presence in streaming, with news of the Endeavor team-up coming on the same weekend as the 39th edition of Wrestlemania, its annual extravaganza held this year in LA. NBCUniversal’s Peacock in 2021 took over the WWE’s formerly stand-alone streaming service, adding pay-per-view events and other programming to its premium subscription tier. NBCU’s USA Network also airs the WWE’s weekly showcase Raw, with Fox airing Smackdown.

With those major rights deals about to come up for renewal, speculation had swirled for months about rightsholders potentially entering into a broader relationship with the WWE. The company hired Raine Group earlier this year to explore strategic alternatives.

Vince McMahon owns about 40% of WWE and has 80% of the voting control of its stock. The exec’s standing with the company he took over from his father four decades ago suddenly came into question last year after word surfaced of multiple payments to women over sexual harassment claims. He stepped aside as CEO for several months before returning to the company as chairman in January. McMahon repaid $17.4 million to the company in connection with those settlements, according to an SEC filing last month.

MORE …