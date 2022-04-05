End of ‘Black-ish’; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Finale – The Hamden Journal

ABC set the spring season finale dates for its scripted programming today, including the series signoff for Kenya Burris’ long-running Black-ish.

The 13th and final episode of Season 8 of the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-starring show will air on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 p.m.

The network also announced the season finale date for juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith Grey and the other doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial will end their 18th season with a two-hour sendoff on Thursday, May 26 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Additionally, the network set a string of season finales for Wednesday, May 18, including those for The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Connors, Home Economics and A Million Little Things.

Here are the spring finale dates revealed by ABC today (all times ET/PT):

Tuesday, April 12

9-9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary

Tuesday, April 19

9-9:30 p.m. – black-ish (series finale)

Sunday, May 15

10-11 p.m. – The Rookie

Monday, May 16

10-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor

Wednesday, May 18

8-8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. – The Wonder Years

9-9:31 p.m. – The Conners

9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics

10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things

Thursday, May 19

8-9 p.m. – Station 19

10:01-11 p.m. – Big Sky

Thursday, May 26

8-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (2-Hour Season Finale)