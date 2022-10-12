Encouraging news going into Cowboys week

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week.

All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.

Now, the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a full practice Wednesday, which Nick Sirianni does occasionally on Wednesdays.

According to NFL guidelines, an injury report off a walkthrough is actually an estimation of who would have participated had the team held a full practice.

But either way, it’s a very good sign, especially for the Eagles’ banged-up offensive line with the Cowboys’ ferocious pass rushers headed to town for a national TV Sunday night game at the Linc.

Mailata (shoulder), Maddox (ankle) and Elliott (ankle) all missed the Arizona game. Mailata and Elliott got hurt in the Jaguars game and Maddox at practice the Thursday before the Jacksonville game.

On Sunday, Dickerson (ankle) and Kelce (ankle) left the game, Dickerson for 47 snaps and Kelce for three, although both returned. Seumalo (ankle) didn’t miss a snap.

At one point late in the second quarter, the Eagles had reserves at left tackle (Jack Driscoll), left guard (Sua Opeta) and center (Cam Jurgens).

Additionally, running back Kenny Gainwell (rib) was listed as a limited participant, and running back Boston Scott (ribs) is not listed at all, which means he would have been a full participant at practice after getting hurt against Washington and missing the last two weeks.

Also, edge rusher Patrick Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the Jaguars game and didn’t play Sunday in Arizona, is listed as a limited participant.

The only player on the roster listed as a non-participant is rookie cornerback Josh Jobe, who hasn’t played on defense this year but is third on the team with 97 special teams snaps.

