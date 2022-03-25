‘Encanto’ Actress Carolina Gaitán Starring In Thriller ‘Quicksand’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Carolina Gaitán, the Colombian actress and singer who voiced Pepa in Disney’s Encanto and will perform at the Oscars on Sunday, is leading the cast of survival thriller Quicksand.

Gaitán will star alongside Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Jack Ryan) in the English-language movie, which follows a married couple on the brink of divorce who become trapped in quicksand while hiking through a Colombian rainforest. It’s a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and must work together in order to escape.

Andrés Beltrán (MalaYerba, Tarumama) is directing the pic. The project is produced by Las Vegas-based production company Sangre Films, which is a joint venture between Colombian outfit Elemental Stories and U.S. companies 222 Pictures and Dawn’s Light Movies.

Producers are Jason Cherubini of Dawn’s Light Media, Nicolas Reyes of Elemental Stories and Sean Patrick Burke of 222 Pictures. Executive producers include Richard Switzer, Martin Ramos, John Harris and Kris Meyer.

The production is now shooting in Colombian capital Bogota for four weeks.

Gaitán, whose credits also include Narcos, will take to the Oscars’ stage on Sunday alongside her Encanto cast to perform We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

“When I started reading Matt’s script I couldn’t stop. It’s such a thrilling and suspenseful story that hooked me immediately. Having Carolina and Allan playing our leading roles makes this a dream project,” said director Andrés Beltrán

“We are excited to be working with such great and talented people, many of whom have done amazing work in Spanish speaking productions and to now be able to bring their work to English speaking audiences. Working with the team in Colombia to bring this project to life has been informative and exciting, the process is moving along well,” added Jason Cherubini, Co-Founder of Dawns Light Movies.

Carolina Gaitán is repped by Alan Siegel Entertainment and Maricela Marulanda Management. Allan Hawco is repped by Kish Iqbal at The Gary Goddard Agency and Matthew Lesher at Insight Ent. Andrés Beltrán is repped by Danny Sherman and Jeff Ciabattari at Thruline Entertainment. Matt Pitts is repped by Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Michael Schenkman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.