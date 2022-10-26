Emptying the notebook on newly offered Huskers targets

Nebraska was out in full force last weekend, recruiting from coast to coast. The bye week was a good opportunity for Nebraska’s coaching staff to get into high schools and junior colleges. Several new scholarship offers went out, ranging from the current class to 2025 prospects. A handful of JUCO players also were offered by Nebraska. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph was asked about the team’s work on the road during his Tuesday press conference. “Well, like I said before when I first took this thing over, we’re going to do things the right way,” Joseph said. “We’re not going to sabotage the program. We’re going to go out and work like we’re going to be here. So, we sent our coaches out to California and Massachusetts. I was in Atlanta. I was in Arizona. (Travis) Fisher was in Florida and Dallas. So, we went out as a staff. We kept the coordinators in, but we’re going to recruit and find the pieces that we need. So, we’re going to go heavy JUCO when it comes to offensive line.” Inside Nebraska caught up with many of the newly-offered players to get their thoughts on being offered by Nebraska.

>> The Huskers were Arizona linebacker Kennedy Urlacher’s fifth scholarship offer. He was very excited to get the offer, saying the Husker staff has been “awesome” so far. Urlacher is hoping to visit Nebraska this fall. He’s projected to play safety in college, just like his Hall of Fame dad, Brian Urlacher.

>> Kennedy’s teammate, four-star 2024 running back Ca’Lil Valentine, was also offered by Nebraska. Valentine holds six scholarship offers, one of which is Arizona State. Valentine has 1,152 yards rushing and 335 yards receiving this year while totaling 19 touchdowns. The playmaker hopes to make a college choice next spring and the Huskers will be in the mix. “When they offered me, I definitely thought this is somewhere I can see myself playing,” Valentine said.

>> One of the under-the-radar offers Nebraska made last week was to 2023 Georgia defensive back Jediyah Willoughby. It was a special offer for the defender.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU

Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+

IEJMRVNTRUQgVE8gUkVDRUlWRSBBIEQxIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIHVuaXZl

cnNpdHkgb2YgTmVicmFza2Eg4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp

dHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdExhbmdzdG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci

PkBSZWNydWl0TGFuZ3N0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl

ci5jb20vd2lsbGlhbXNkbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2lsbGlh

bXNkbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZaTGRCOXBMMTMiPnBp

Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GWkxkQjlwTDEzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEplZGl5

YWggV2lsbG91Z2hieSAoQEplZGl5YWgxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3

aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plZGl5YWgxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzNDY0OTM3OTAwNjE3NzI4

P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i

bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y

bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z

Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“First, when I got the news, it was very exciting,” Willoughby said. “Nebraska is the first P5 offer I’ve gotten, and without my coaches and teammates this wouldn’t be possible.” Joseph and tight ends coach Sean Beckton were at his school on Thursday, and it made him feel great that the pair made him a priority during their time in Georgia. Willoughby told Inside Nebraska he will be taking a visit to Lincoln for the Illinois game. “I want to see what the atmosphere is like on game day and just see how everything goes,” Willoughby said.

>> Rising 2024 EDGE Mikeshun Beeler was offered by Nebraska, too. The Chicago native was seen by running backs coach Bryan Applewhite during the bye week. He was excited by the offer but realized this is just the beginning. “It was a good experience, a dream come true to go D1,” Beeler said. “But me, I’m being humble and smelling the flowers only for a second. I know I need a lot of work and developing as a defensive lineman.” Beeler would like to visit Nebraska soon but it will depend on how his team does in the playoffs and when he is free.

>> Woodward Academy in Atlanta is one of the premier spots for talent. The team already has multiple 2024 prospects that are Power Five players and a pair of national 2025 recruits. One player that was offered by Beckton last week is 2024 offensive lineman Bradley Smith. “I was super happy when they offered me,” Smith said. “Nebraska is a historically dominant program, so it is definitely something to be excited about.” Smith was impressed that Nebraska’s coaches came down to Georgia to recruit during the bye week. “It means a lot,” Smith said. “You can tell a coach is really invested in their program when they travel along way to build a relationship.” Smith holds double-digit scholarship offers, with the Huskers being his first one from the Big Ten. He’s looking forward to developing the relationship with the coaching staff.

>> Linebacker Terry Kirksey was one of five players offered by Nebraska at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College last week. He was thrilled to get the offer. “I was really happy, all I could do was smile and tell them how much I really appreciate them for giving me this opportunity,” Kirksey said. The defender noted he had a great conversation with Applewhite and defensive fronts coach Mike Dawson during the bye week. After the conversation and offer, he counts the Huskers as one of his top schools.