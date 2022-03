The 74

SCOTUS Nominee Plans to Recuse Herself from Harvard Admissions Case

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, said Wednesday that if confirmed, she would recuse herself from an upcoming case focusing on race-conscious college admissions involving Harvard University. Jackson is currently on the Harvard Board of Overseers. Her term runs through June. “Your and my alma mater, Harvard, is currently […]