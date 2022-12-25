There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams.

After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the sideline. Rypien was presumably placing the blame for the sacks on the blockers and Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported that left guard Dalton Risner shoved Rypien before everyone was separated.

Wilson was later seen talking and shaking hands with the linemen, so cooler head appear to have prevailed.

The Broncos trail 34-6 and Wilson has been sacked five times. He’s also 9-of-18 for 133 yards and three interceptions.

All of that’s pretty brutal, but the good news for the Broncos is that it is now the fourth quarter and their season is getting closer to finally being over.

Emotions boil over on Broncos sideline as rout continues originally appeared on Pro Football Talk