Emotional Pentagon spokesman slams Putin’s ‘depravity’

An emotional Pentagon spokesperson lashes out at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity” in Ukraine, questioning how any “serious, mature leader” could defend bombing hospitals and the killing of innocent people. John Kirby, the former US Navy admiral who has regularly briefed journalists on camera on the war since it began on February 24, lost his composure momentarily as he spoke of atrocities committed in Ukraine. “It’s hard to look at what he’s doing in Ukraine, what his forces are doing in Ukraine, and think that any ethical, moral individual could justify that,” Kirby responds, when asked how the US government assessed the Russian leader’s mental state.