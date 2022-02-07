Emmy-worthy performance from Zendaya has ‘Euphoria’ fans freaking out

Warning: spoilers ahead for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 5.

did not come to play during episode five of , titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” when her character Rue had a total breakdown over her mom and Jules confiscating the suitcase filled with $10,000 worth of drugs, which she had persuaded the drug dealer, Laurie, to give to her as a business scheme.

The entire opening scene, which was 15 minutes long, showed off Zendaya’s incredible acting skills and reminded us why, in 2020, she made history as the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for .

Viewers took to Twitter as the scene played out to praise Zendaya for her performance, while many predicted a second Emmy nomination and win for the actress.

Meanwhile, Zendaya herself took to Instagram ahead of Sunday’s episode, sharing:

Rue’s opening scene meltdown was only the beginning of what was an overall intense and drama-filled episode, which also included a Rue and Jules breakup, a full on police chase with Rue on foot and the moment fans have been waiting for – Maddie finally finding out that Cassie has been sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Nate.

Season 2 has already been bringing in amazing reviews. And while some fans might be getting sad that there are only three more episodes left, this isn’t the end. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Euphoria has been renewed for a third season.

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

