Emmy Rossum’s 1-year-old daughter has gotten COVID-19 vaccine: ‘An exciting day’

Emmy Rossum’s 1-year-old daughter has gotten her first dose of the COVID vaccine — one week after the FDA approved emergency use authorization of the Modern and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children 6 months and older. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Emmy Rossum’s 1-year-old daughter has gotten her first COVID jab.

“An exciting day we’ve waited a long time for!” the Angelyne star and Shameless alum, 35, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Our daughter got her first COVID vaccine!”

The photo showed the child, whose name has not be revealed publicly, sporting a sparkly silver bandaid while still in the doctor’s office.

Rossum — who shares the child with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, 44 — said last year after giving birth that she was pregnant when she got vaccinated and “not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

Last Friday, the FDA unanimously approved emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older. Prior to that, a COVID vaccine was not authorized for children under the age of 5.

The Pfizer vaccine for younger children is a three-shot regimen (the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later) while Moderna is two shots (about four weeks apart).